2022 TV license fee: when is reimbursement due?

TV ROYALTY. After the abolition of the audiovisual license fee, the tax authorities will reimburse this tax for more than 6 million households. Here are the payment dates.

[Updated August 31, 2022 at 11:05 a.m.] Good news for the start of the 2022 school year, if you have a television at home, a refund of the audiovisual license fee will take place in the coming days! Indeed, within the framework of the purchasing power law and the tax relief desired by the Head of State Emmanuel Macron, the abolition of the TV license fee has now been approved. In other words, no more tax of 138 euros in mainland France, and 88 euros overseas. The tax authorities will soon reimburse you according to a very specific schedule. In September if you are monthly paid and exempt from housing tax. In October if you are monthly paid but you still pay the housing tax. If you are not monthly, it's even simpler, you have nothing to pay! In total, this reimbursement concerns 6 million households in France. As a reminder, the tv license fee was a tax used to finance public broadcasting. Households who owned a similar device (video recorder, DVD player or video projector) equipped with a tuner and connected to a screen, for example, were also concerned. The contribution to public broadcasting was due for a tax household, regardless of the number of televisions and residences subject to housing tax.

The removal of the tv license fee will give rise to different reimbursements during the months of September and October 2022. There are three main situations, here they are:

In 2021, the public audiovisual contribution amounted to 138 euros, for everyone and regardless of the composition of your household or the number of televisions. Overseas, it was lower since it stood at 88 euros. As a reminder, the contribution to public broadcasting had to be paid each year before its abolition in the summer of 2022. Since 2005, it was backed by the housing tax. Its amount was therefore listed on the local tax notice.

The amending finance law (LFR) for 2022 published in the Official Journal of August 17, 2022 abolishes from 2022 the contribution to public broadcasting which makes it possible to finance public broadcasting. This fee, which brought in 3.7 billion euros to the State, will be offset by a transfer of a fraction of the VAT proceeds until the end of 2024. The abolition of the fee is part of the government's desire to reduce the taxes of the French in the face of the constant rise in inflation for several months. It is also possible to mention the abolition of the housing tax which will concern all owners of their main residence in 2023.

Find out you owe the TV license fee and want to know if there are any exemption situations? Here are the taxpayers who are not subject to this tax:

Remember that the reference tax income must also not exceed certain ceilings. Here are the benchmark tax income limits not to be exceeded: