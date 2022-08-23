2022 TV license fee: a refund, but for whom?

TV ROYALTY. The abolition of the audiovisual license fee has now been approved. A decision that should generate many refunds in September and October 2022.

[Updated August 23, 2022 at 3:12 p.m.] Present in the purchasing power bill this summer, the abolition of the audiovisual license fee is now ratified. This majority proposal was validated by the Constitutional Council. From this fall, the 23 million taxpayers concerned by the payment of this local tax will no longer have to pay it. This represents a saving of 138 euros in mainland France and 88 euros overseas. A shortfall of 3.1 billion euros each year for the state coffers. A notorious change which should therefore be accompanied by a refund, from the fall, on the part of the tax authorities to compensate for the payment of this audiovisual royalty by a large number of French people. Explanations.

If you are one of the monthly households and you are exempt from housing tax, a refund from the tax authorities should arrive in your bank account during the month of September. It is also possible that you still pay the housing tax while being paid monthly, in this case, the 138 euros corresponding to this audiovisual fee will be returned to you in October by bank transfer. Your monthly payments relating to the housing tax may also be reduced. Last case, if you are not paid monthly, you will not have to take any action. Since the tv license fee has been abolished, you no longer have to pay it.

The TV license fee is a tax used to finance public broadcasting. Households that own a similar device (video recorder, DVD player or video projector) equipped with a tuner and connected to a screen, for example, are also concerned. The contribution to public broadcasting is due for a tax household, regardless of the number of televisions and residences subject to housing tax. The amount of the contribution to public broadcasting (CAP) is 138 euros in mainland France and 88 euros in the overseas departments. The deadline was set for November 20. You therefore expose yourself to an increase in the contribution to public broadcasting.

The abolition of the tv license fee will give rise to various reimbursements during the months of September and October 2022. There are three main situations, here they are:

The TV license fee is paid at the same time as the residence tax. If you are one of the households totally exempt thanks to the abolition of local tax on main residences, you will still receive a council tax notice, notifying you that you have nothing to pay, but that you must still pay the TV license fee. The payment deadline is November 15 (November 20 if paying online). Remember that a 10% surcharge applies in the event of late payment.

In 2021, the public audiovisual contribution amounts to 138 euros, for everyone and regardless of the composition of your household or the number of televisions. This is the same rate as last year's TV license fee. Overseas, it is lower since it stands at 88 euros. As a reminder, the contribution to public broadcasting must be paid each year. Since 2005, it is backed by the housing tax. Its amount is therefore listed on the local tax assessment notice.

Find out you owe the TV license fee and want to know if there are any exemption situations? Here are the taxpayers who are not subject to this tax:

Remember that the reference tax income must also not exceed certain ceilings. Here are the benchmark tax income limits not to be exceeded: