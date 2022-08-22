2022 property tax: how much is going up in your city?

PROPERTY TAX 2022. The property tax increased by 1.9% on average compared to last year. What rate in your city? What increases? We tell you everything.

[Updated Aug 22, 2022 9:50 AM] The property tax hike was expected in 2022, but it may hurt some homeowners. Indeed, this local tax has increased, on average, by 1.9% this year according to the firm FSL. And some municipalities have not been spared. Marseille sees its property tax rate jump by 13.1%, it now stands at 44.54% for the city. Tours is also one of the municipalities most affected with an increase of 11.6%, as is Strasbourg (8.9%) or Nantes (7.8%) and Annecy (5%). On the other hand, no change can be reported in most major cities, such as Paris, Toulouse or Nice.

But then, how to explain such differences and this general increase in the property tax rate in 2022? The main reason lies in the revaluation of cadastral rental values. These are used as the basis for the calculation of the property tax. The coefficient rose from 0.2% to 3.4% in one year, explaining these sometimes dizzying increases. The change in calculation now taking into account the level of inflation can also explain the increase in the property tax. The consumer price index has continued to rise in France in recent months to reach 6.1% in July over one year. Finally, some municipalities have no real choice but to increase this local tax to survive, especially after the abolition of the housing tax.

Property tax is a local tax that affects property owners. Its amount depends on your situation on January 1 of the tax year, which means that you are still liable for property tax on real estate, even if you sold it during the year. The calculation is made from the cadastral rental value and the rate voted by the community.

There is also the property tax on unbuilt properties. It is due by the owner or usufructuary of land on January 1 of the tax year. It is collected by the local authority (municipality or EPCI with its own taxation), on whose territory the land is located. There are permanent or temporary exemptions (under conditions).

In theory, all owners of real estate are subject to property tax (land, apartment, house, etc.), whether it is their main residence or not. There are, however, two types of property tax exemptions: those that relate to taxpayers and those that relate to assets. To benefit from a total exemption from property tax, as a taxpayer, you must meet one of these conditions: you are a beneficiary of the disabled adult allowance (AAH); you are over 75; you hold Aspa or Asi (supplementary disability allowance).

If you are concerned, keep in mind that your reference tax income must not exceed a certain threshold. You must also respect so-called cohabitation conditions, explained here. As Le Particulier reminds us, the exemption does not apply to the household waste collection tax (TEOM), appearing on your tax notice. What about property? Any new construction or addition of construction allows you to benefit from an exemption from property tax for 2 years from January 1 of the year following the end of the work.

In detail, you must make a declaration to your public finance center within 90 days after the end of the work. As a reminder, this is the H1 declaration for a house and H2 for an apartment. Rural buildings for agricultural use are not affected by property tax. Be aware that some communities allow you not to be subject to property tax. This is the case if your home is energy efficient and you have carried out work to this end (which may give rise to partial or total exemption for 5 years) or if it is exposed to specific risks, for example . To find out about the property tax exemptions specific to your municipality, you should inquire at its public finance center.

Like housing tax, the calculation of property tax on built properties is based on two distinct values. The first is the cadastral income. It corresponds to the cadastral rental value, reduced by a reduction of 50%. This value corresponds to the theoretical annual sum of rent that would have to be paid if the property were rented. It is established on the basis of ten criteria. Created from rental market conditions in 1970, cadastral rental values ​​are intended to evolve, as they are now considered obsolete. The tax authorities thus carry out a review on a case-by-case basis. If your property has been expanded or modified, this value is subject to change. The rental value is then multiplied by the tax rate (read below), determined by the local authority.

Ever thought the bill was particularly salty this year? Expect the local tax to be even higher in the years to come! Property tax jumped 27.9% between 2010 and 2020, according to the National Union of Property Owners (UNPI). The fault of a revaluation of the cadastral rental values, which serve as the basis for the calculation of the property tax. These are indeed based on the rental market conditions of the 1970s! The tax authorities are therefore updating them. A reform has been initiated, the first effects of which should be particularly felt from 2026. Another element to bear in mind: the rate voted by the municipality. Local authorities will no longer be able to count on the revenue generated by the housing tax, which has been abolished for main residences. Logically, the property tax rate should therefore increase, an additional element that will weigh in the years to come. Here are the rates for the 10 largest French cities in 2022:

The rise was expected in 2022, but the ax fell. On average, the rate of built and unbuilt property taxes increased by 1.9% in 2022. This is the largest increase observed since 2010 according to the FSL firm. In fact, more than a quarter of the big cities and their associations have increased their taxes this year. In some regions, this local tax has simply skyrocketed for a year. Linternaute.com invites you to discover the Top 10 cities where the property tax has increased the most, between 2021 and 2022. In detail, some cities are particularly affected in 2022:

In addition to the rates voted by local authorities, you must not omit a reform, which is often forgotten. Voted last year, the finance bill gave details on the reform of the property tax. The latter must allow the revision of the cadastral rental values ​​- serving as a basis for the calculation of the local tax - which have become obsolete, because established from the conditions of the rental market in the 1970s. This reform is explosive. And for good reason, it could lead to a sharp increase in the amount of property tax. Want to know what situations could allow you to reduce or even eliminate your local taxes? Consult our dedicated file without delay:

If you want to know if you are potentially eligible for housing tax reform, a specific simulator is available by clicking here.

However, carrying out a pure and hard simulation of its property tax is not possible because of the too many criteria linked to the consistency of the property taxed.

The Taxe Foncière (TF) tax notice is usually available 3 weeks before the payment deadline of 15 October. If you have opted for the online opinion, an email is sent to you to inform you of the availability of your opinion in the "Documents" tab of your private space. In 2021, property tax notices are posted on August 30 for non-monthly taxpayers and September 20 for monthly property tax taxpayers. If you opt to receive the notice by paper, the property tax notice is sent by post during September if you are not monthly paid, at the end of October if you are monthly paid.

Although the exact payment dates for 2022 are not known, they should look very similar to the edited schedule for 2021. Here are the payment deadlines depending on your situation:

Beware. A word of advice, pay now without delay on the tax website, by logging in with your tax ID and password. In case of late payment, you expose yourself to a 10% increase in the amount of local tax. "The penalty applies if you have not paid your tax within 45 days of the collection date," it says on the public service site.

Note that it is quite possible to monthly pay your local taxes, including property tax. Be careful however, for this, it is necessary to have a bank account or a booklet A, domiciled in France or Monaco. You have the possibility of monthly payment of your property tax until June 30 for the payment of your local taxes for the current year. Remember that the monthly payment is only valid for the following year. The tax for the current year must be paid via another means of payment.

The construction of a swimming pool increases the cadastral rental value of your property. Clearly, you risk seeing the amount of your property tax increase. "A swimming pool increases the amount of property tax by 5 to 10%," said Karl Toussaint du Wast, co-founder of Netinvestment with Capital. Keep in mind, however, that if you decide to build one, you can benefit from a property tax exemption for two years (read above).

If you are over 65 and under 75 on January 1 of the tax year, you can benefit from an automatic property tax relief and thus benefit from a reduction of 100 euros . Please note that your reference tax income must not exceed a threshold. The relief is automatically applied by the tax authorities. Subject to income conditions, a taxpayer liable for property tax can benefit from a ceiling.

"This system allows the taxpayers concerned to benefit from a reduction in their property tax contribution of more than 50% of their income", specifies Bercy on its site. You must submit a request for a ceiling, by completing form n°2041-DPTF-SD, here. Note that it is also possible to obtain a property tax reduction if your property, apartment or house is unoccupied. Be careful, you will have to provide supporting documents to the tax authorities