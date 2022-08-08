2022 Pension Increase: Postponed? No increase on August 9

RETIREMENT INCREASE 2022. Retirement pensions will indeed be increased by 4% but you will still have to be patient to see the effects on your pension sheet. When will this increase take effect? How much is that? We tell you everything!

[Updated August 8, 2022 at 9:15 a.m.] If you hope to find out during the payment on Tuesday August 9 the amount of the boost made to your retirement pension, you will undoubtedly be disappointed this week. While the increase in retirement pensions was to come into force in July with effect on the payment for the month of August, the pension insurance indicates on its website that the increase will not take place immediately! "An early revaluation of pensions has been announced by the government. This revaluation of pensions will apply from your retirement in July, but will not intervene on the payment of August 9", it is specified on the site. pension insurance internet.

Why ? Quite simply because the bill has not yet been formally adopted! “Indeed, the date on which this revaluation will be visible on your pension is not known to date because it will depend on the timetable for the adoption of the bill by Parliament”, specifies the pension insurance. In reality, if the text was voted by Parliament on Wednesday August 3, 2022 within the framework of the purchasing power law, the article must still be published in the Official Journal to enter fully into force. Do not panic, however, because the 4% increase will be settled on retirement pensions from July 2022 with retroactive effect. You will therefore soon receive an increased amount on your retirement pension. The date is still pending but the increase could take place as early as September 2022. To find out more about this increase, these terms, the amount it represents, go to our questions and answers section below!

The successive increases in the amount of retirement pensions (1% in January 2022 and 4% in July 2022) represent a cumulative increase of around 60 euros for a retirement pension equal to 1,200 euros according to Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne who gave this figure during an interview with France Bleu on June 7, 2022.

Be careful, however, it is not the exact amount that will be displayed on your total pension since remember that this increase only concerns basic retirement pensions, excluding supplementary ones. However, the average in France for basic pensions is 704 euros according to the statement of the National Pension Insurance Fund, the CNAV. If we take this figure, the 4% gain expected this summer represents an increase of 28 euros per month. For a pension of 1,200 euros, the increase amounts to 45 euros monthly.

The 4% increase results from the inflation that has been affecting France for several months. It is therefore an "alignment" with inflation to help combat the loss of purchasing power. However, this decision is a significant development compared to the policy deployed by governments in recent years. For 10 years, retirement pensions were no longer indexed to inflation despite its inclusion in the Social Security Code, resulting in a loss of purchasing power of more than 10% in 10 years according to the orientation council of retreats. This 4% increase should not, however, completely satisfy several pensioner unions who were demanding an increase of at least 4.5%, with retroactive effect from January 1.

The increase in pensions is effective from Friday July 1, 2022. De facto, the very first visible increase in retirement pensions should be visible during the first payment, the following month, namely August 9, 2022, a date revealed. by the Minister of Labor Olivier Dussopt at the beginning of June. "We want this indexation to inflation to be valid for July pensions. Under the general scheme, the July pension is paid on August 9," he explained then. A retroactive effect to July 1 should be applied. Finally, the pension insurance informed of a delay in the payment of this increase which will not be able to intervene on the payment of August 9. For the time being, nothing is certain yet, but the first payment could finally take place during the month of September. A hard blow for the many beneficiaries.

The rules for increasing supplementary pensions (Agirc-Arrco, for example) differ from those for basic pensions. These supplementary pensions are calculated from the number of points acquired during the career, to which a value of the point is multiplied. Then, the social partners decide on a possible revaluation of the value of this point.

Generally, these pensions are increased every year on November 1st. In 2021, the value of the Agirc-Arrco point was revalued by 1%. It therefore went from 1.2714 euros to 1.2841 euros. Regarding these supplementary pensions, the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire was clear: "It is up to the social partners to upgrade the supplementary pensions. We will upgrade the basic pensions." So, a little more patience to know the next revaluation of the index point! But in all likelihood, the increase in supplementary pensions should be announced at the beginning of October 2022. For the complementary Agirc Arrco, the social partners will meet on October 6, 2022 during a board of directors to formalize the value of service of the point, and therefore, of the increase in supplementary pensions from November 1, 2022. Last year, the negotiations initiated by the social partners resulted in an amendment to the 2019 agreement. Good news for the beneficiaries because the room for maneuver concerning a next increase could be greater, of the order of plus or minus 0.5 points instead of 0.2 points to determine the evolution of supplementary pensions in relation to the level of inflation .

The overall retirement pension for civil servants consists mainly of the basic pension. A supplementary scheme, the "additional public service pension (RAFP)" also exists, but is not affected by the revaluation of retirement pensions. The increase in retirement pensions for civil servants should therefore be the same as for other employees.