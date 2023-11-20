-15% on AirPods Pro 2, Apple's must-have on sale for Black Friday!

Surprise, the 2nd generation AirPods Pro are currently on sale for Black Friday on Rakuten and Amazon, with a 15% reduction.

If you're looking for high-quality headphones at a great price this Black Friday, look no further! The 2nd generation AirPods Pro are on sale this week for Black Friday, with a 15% reduction valid in particular at Rakuten and Amazon.

Usually, the price displayed is 299.99 euros for these AirPods but Black Friday allows you to benefit from them at 229.99 euros, or -15%. In addition to this, you benefit from a cashback of 4.60 euros on Rakuten which you can use for a future order on the online sales site.

Small but devilishly sturdy, AirPods Pro are these in-ear headphones from Apple that have invaded the market in just a few years. Discreet and practical, they hide technology that makes them the market benchmark, particularly with their active noise reduction capacity. So you can enjoy great sound, even in these tiny headphones.

Apple has also significantly improved audio performance compared to the very first AirPods Pro. This 2nd generation of AirPods Pro features smarter noise reduction, high-quality three-dimensional sound, and extended battery life. Specially designed transducers and amplifiers deliver better treble sounds and rich bass. According to the Apple brand, they have up to twice the noise reduction compared to the previous generation.

The 360-degree space spon is there with further improved sound quality thanks to the addition of a new H2 chip. The charging case is also compatible with MagSafe, which makes it even more practical in addition to classic Lightning cable charging. In summary, AirPods Pro 2 are an excellent choice for lovers of high-quality music and sound and Black Friday represents a great opportunity to enjoy them at a reduced price!