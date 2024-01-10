12 million French people will pay more for this everyday bill because of the State

A new hard blow for household wallets comes after a decision taken by the government.

If some have decided to postpone it until as late as possible, increasing the heating temperature is inevitable these days. The cold wave sweeping across France is forcing the population to increase the intensity of their heaters, stoves or fireplaces. But the buttons are turned with a certain reluctance: in the face of the weather, certainly, but especially in the face of the impact that this will have on the energy bill.

If electricity prices will increase, as has been planned for several weeks, households who heat with gas will also see the bill increase. But there will be no point in complaining about Engie, Total Energies or even Dyneff. It is because of the State that the increase will be felt the most. The French had been warned: the tariff shield having made it possible to limit the rise in energy prices, it is over. This has not yet been translated into practice for people who heat with gas, but the new price list is now known.

The price of gas is broken down into two: production and transportation on the one hand, and state taxes on the other. The first part (fixed for one year in certain contracts) will not increase and could even decrease. On the other hand, the second (never fixed regardless of the contract) will fly away. It was in fact decided to double the amount of the Internal Tax on Natural Gas Consumption (TICGN). Since January 1, 2024, it has increased from €8.45 to €16.37 per megawatt hour.

Not everyone will immediately experience this increase. People who have a contract whose gas price adjusts over the months (Engie's Passerelle offer in particular) will only be slightly impacted because this will take place at the same time as the announced drop in the gas price. The tax increase will therefore be offset. But watch out for the backlash when the price of gas starts to rise again.

For their part, households who have subscribed to a fixed price gas offer will look grim. As their gas prices are not going to drop, the increase in the TICGN will really weigh on the bank account. The consequences on the bill, depending on annual consumption, will be as follows:

In France, 12 million people heat with gas, according to Engie. When contacted, the company did not wish to indicate how many gas heating customers have a contract with a variable energy price nor how many have subscribed to a contract with a fixed gas price for the year.