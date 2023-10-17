1000 euros less taxes to pay from 2024: these millions of French people affected by the project

A new provision to reduce taxes is being studied. Several million people could benefit from it.

What if the amount of your taxes fell by 1000 euros? A system to reduce the bill to be paid to the tax authorities and easily accessible to all French people is currently being studied. Several million taxpayers could benefit from next year, thanks to a new law. This has already taken a first step, even if its final validation has not yet been recorded. To be applied, however, this reduction would require compensation.

It was indeed proposed to create a tax cut for association volunteers. The objective is threefold: "to add fiscal value to their actions", "to provide fair recognition for the time they dedicate to serving others" and "to encourage new people to get involved in volunteering."

The principle is simple: the hours during which the volunteer is involved with the association would be counted annually. Two hours of volunteering per week would be enough to benefit from the €1000 reduction.

In fact, the amount of the tax reduction would correspond to this number of hours worked multiplied by the hourly amount of the minimum wage, currently €11.52 gross. With a ceiling of €1000 per year. That’s about 86 hours of volunteer time per year, or 7 hours per month, or almost 2 hours per week.

Give a little of your time and benefit from a tax rebate, an option accessible to everyone. Currently, around 13 million volunteers are registered in France according to the latest count from the National Institute of Youth and Popular Education (INJEP).

However, not all associations would be eligible: only people involved in works or organizations of general interest or recognized as being of public utility would benefit from this rebate. The country has 1,842 public utility associations, indicates the Ministry of the Interior, but the State does not draw up a list of those of general interest.

If the idea of ​​the tax reduction was validated during a first stage, it could however fall through because the government only wishes to have its provisions voted on in the finance law for 2024, via 49.3 And therefore exclude this proposal, formulated by Ian Boucart (LR).