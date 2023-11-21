€100 discount on this special Assassin's Creed Xbox Series

The Xbox Series A great saving thanks to the Black Friday offers.

As much as the Xbox Series X, boxes including the famous Microsoft console and a game are popular during Black Friday. And for good reason, their price is often very attractive, amounting more or less to the sale price of the console alone. The game appears as a plus obtained without spending an extra euro. There are many box sets on the Xbox Series X, but this one stood out thanks to the license that accompanies the console: Assassin's Creed Mirage. The game from one of the most popular universes in the world of gaming was released at the beginning of October, so being able to get it at a lower cost is a godsend!

The box set with the Xbox Series For comparison, the console alone is sold on promotion between €409 and €389 for the most advantageous offers. Note that the online offer is sold out, but many stores still have boxes in stock.

Gamers already equipped with Microsoft's star console, but looking for the new Assassin's Creed game during Black Friday can also find what they are looking for. The game is sold on promotion, in its physical version, at various retailers. In particular, it can be found around €35, compared to almost €60, or almost half the price.

Finally, for those who want even more, there are a few hours left to try to get their hands on another highly coveted Black Friday box set on the Xbox Series X console and its games: here the pack includes not one but two games. In addition to Assassin's Creed Mirage, the player can acquire another famous license, that of Diablo with the fourth opus of the Blizzard video game. Find all the details of the offer.